HC rejects arguments against Kerala Story

The court also said without viewing the movie, allegations need not be entertained just on the basis of the teaser. The court also directed the CBFC and the Centre to file affidavits.

'The Kerala Story'.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has observed that the certificate issued to the controversial film The Kerala Story prima facie shows that several modifications/insertions/excisions were carried out before granting the certificate. The court issued the order on May 2 and it was uploaded on the website on Wednesday.

A Division Bench comprising Justice N Nagaresh and Justice Mohammed Nias C P made the observation on a petition filed by advocate Anoop V R of Thrissur seeking to stay the release of the film. He also sought to declare as illegal the ‘A’ certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to The Kerala Story. 

The petitioner argued that the movie’s teaser was released, showcasing that around 32,000 women were converted and deployed in the terror mission, and the said movie portrays events that do not exist in reality.

The petitioner argued that the teaser did not get the permission of the Board. “If that is his case, the petitioner should have moved this court much earlier, not when the movie was about to be released on May 5. It should also be noted that the allegations made against the CBFC that the certificate was issued without any application of mind cannot be accepted,” said the court.

The court also said without viewing the movie, allegations need not be entertained just on the basis of the teaser. The court also directed the CBFC and the Centre to file affidavits.

RSS HOLDS SPECIAL SCREENING IN KOCHI
Kochi: The RSS on Wednesday organised a special screening of The Kerala Story at a theatre in Kochi. Around 200 special invitees from BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations turned up. “The movie is impressive. It highlights the plight of women trapped and converted in the name of love. It is based on true incidents. Every Malayali should watch it,” said a Sangh leader. “The show was organised to create awareness on the issue and dispel doubts as the movie is set to release on Friday,” he said.

