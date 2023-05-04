Home States Kerala

Hope for crew of seized tanker Advantage Sweet

Oil tanker Advantage Sweet passes through the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 23, 2022.(File Photo | AP)

KOCHI: Diplomats from India may soon be allowed to visit the Indian sailors, including three Keralites, on board Advantage Sweet, the oil tanker seized by the Iranian Navy last month, said a communique sent to Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden by the deputy chief of mission of the Indian Embassy in Tehran. 

It said efforts are being made to resolve the problem by maintaining constant contact with the Iranian authorities. 

“Contact is also being maintained with the sailors’ families,” Hibi said. He said as per the message received by the Indian Embassy from Iranian authorities, the crew of Advantage Sweet are being provided with all necessary facilities. The ship’s operators, Advantage Tankers, have reported that the crew is safe.

The Iranian Navy seized the ship while it was on its way from Kuwait to Houston in the US. “Of the three Malayalis, two are natives of Ernakulam,” Hibi said. It is understood the Iranian authorities have seized communication devices, including satellite phones, from the crew.

Earlier, Hibi visited the home of Edwin, one of the crew members, at Koonamavu in Ernakulam. “Families of the other crew members were contacted over the phone,” he said. 
 

