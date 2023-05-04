Kerala: Bus rides to get smoother for senior citizens

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The seats reserved for senior citizens on private and KSRTC buses in the state were always positioned right above the rear-wheel arch, making their journey strenuous and gruelling. Now, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has ordered a change in the seating arrangement, thanks to a complaint lodged by Palakkad native P Subramanian with Transport Minister Antony Raju last month. Writing from personal experience, the 66-year-old had highlighted the plight of the elderly.

The transport commissioner, in an order dated April 28, directed regional transport officers and joint regional transport officers to alter the seat location. The order, a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE, said: “If the seats reserved for senior citizens in private and KSRTC buses are on the rear-wheel arch, they should be moved to the next seat.”

Efforts to change the seating for senior citizens started a year ago, Subramanian told TNIE. “The semi-circular case for the wheels under the seats reserved for senior citizens was an inconvenience. It was likely to cause injury during travel or while slipping in or out of the seats. This prompted me to take up the issue. I met the transport minister during an adalat in Palakkad. Being an issue crucial to the welfare of senior citizens, the minister directed the transport commissioner to submit a report. I am happy to see that my efforts are finally bearing fruit,” he said.

In KSRTC and private buses, 20% of the seats are reserved equally for men and women senior citizens.

An MVD official said that, however, the arched steel cases are not visible in many of the modern vehicles. “It is true that the buses were earlier constructed without giving much thought to passenger comfort. Now, things have changed. But the issue persists in older buses,” he added.

Former senior deputy transport commissioner B J Antony said the department’s move to bring about the change is commendable. “Senior citizens can now travel without much worry. It was always uncomfortable to travel on seats above the wheel arch,” he said.

