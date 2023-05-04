Home States Kerala

Kerala: Bus rides to get smoother for senior citizens

Seats reserved for senior citizens to become more comfortable, thanks to a complaint lodged by Palakkad native P Subramanian with Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The seats reserved for senior citizens on private and KSRTC buses in the state were always positioned right above the rear-wheel arch, making their journey strenuous and gruelling. Now, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has ordered a change in the seating arrangement, thanks to a complaint lodged by Palakkad native P Subramanian with Transport Minister Antony Raju last month. Writing from personal experience, the 66-year-old had highlighted the plight of the elderly.

The transport commissioner, in an order dated April 28, directed regional transport officers and joint regional transport officers to alter the seat location. The order, a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE, said: “If the seats reserved for senior citizens in private and KSRTC buses are on the rear-wheel arch, they should be moved to the next seat.”

Efforts to change the seating for senior citizens started a year ago, Subramanian told TNIE. “The semi-circular case for the wheels under the seats reserved for senior citizens was an inconvenience. It was likely to cause injury during travel or while slipping in or out of the seats. This prompted me to take up the issue. I met the transport minister during an adalat in Palakkad. Being an issue crucial to the welfare of senior citizens, the minister directed the transport commissioner to submit a report. I am happy to see that my efforts are finally bearing fruit,” he said.

In KSRTC and private buses, 20% of the seats are reserved equally for men and women senior citizens. 
An MVD official said that, however, the arched steel cases are not visible in many of the modern vehicles. “It is true that the buses were earlier constructed without giving much thought to passenger comfort. Now, things have changed. But the issue persists in older buses,” he added.

Former senior deputy transport commissioner B J Antony said the department’s move to bring about the change is commendable. “Senior citizens can now travel without much worry. It was always uncomfortable to travel on seats above the wheel arch,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp