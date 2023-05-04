Home States Kerala

Kerala plans own ranking system for higher education

Launching the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF), Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the new mechanism that ranks institutions in a ‘factual and transparent’ manner.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has come up with its own framework to rank its higher educational institutions on the lines of the Centre’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Launching the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) here on Wednesday, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the new mechanism that ranks institutions in a ‘factual and transparent’ manner, would become the ‘hallmark of excellence’ of higher educational institutions in the state.

The minister said KIRF, brought out by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), would reflect the values followed by the state in the higher education sector such as social justice, scientific temper and secularism.

She hoped KIRF would also contribute to the state’s march towards achieving the goal of a knowledge society.

The academic and technical support for KIRF was provided by a committee headed by CSIR former director and Cusat former VC Gangan Prathap. 

The five core indicators of the ranking are: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Knowledge Dissemination and Research Excellence (KDRE), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), Scientific Temper and Secular Outlook (STSO), the core indicator specific to Kerala.

KIRF will rank institutions in 12 categories such as Overall, Universities, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Architecture, Medical, Nursing, Law, among others. The final ranking will be decided after evaluating the data provided by the institutions.

KERALA INSTITUTIONAL RANKING FRAMEWORK

  • To rank higher edu institutions on the basis of five core indicators 
  • Five core indicators have been further divided into 20 sub-indicators 
  • Scientific Temper & Secular Outlook added as state-specific indicator
  • KIRF, modelled on Centre’s NIRF, will rank institutions in 12 categories
  • Ranking after evaluating data submitted by institutions on KSHEC portal
