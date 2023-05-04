Kerala woman who honey-trapped cops nabbed in another case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poovar police have arrested a 36-year-old woman named Aswathy, aka Aswathy Achu, a native of Anchal in Kollam district. She was earlier alleged to have honey- trapped several policemen, which caused embarrassment to the force.

She was arrested for allegedly fleecing Rs. 40,000 from a 68-year-old man from Poovar after promising to marry him. The victim, a widower, had informed brokers of his intention to remarry, which Aswathy got to know about and contacted him, conveying her interest. However, she allegedly took cash from him, claiming that she wanted to settle her debts.

After taking the money, she did not attend to his calls and evaded him. Though the police intervened based on a complaint, Aswathy reportedly told them that she had taken the money as a loan from the man and would repay it soon. However, she failed to repay the money on time, following which the police arrested her under non-bailable IPC sections.

A case was registered in the honey trapping case against her based on a complaint filed by a Sub-Inspector, and the case was later handed over to the district Crime Branch. The probe into the case is yet to be completed.

