KSRTC set to launch courier services soon

KSRTC is planning to launch the service within this month and will announce the date soon.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:28 AM

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: KSRTC will soon launch courier services from Adoor, Pathanamthitta and Tiruvalla districts. People who wish to send couriers to 14 districts and states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka can send them through these depots. 

“People can give their article for courier service to any of these three depots’ front offices. There will be a box in the bus for keeping the courier articles safely. Couriers to places like Bengaluru will reach the next day once they are handed over to the front office.

KSRTC is planning to launch the service within this month and will announce the date soon. This is a project being implemented with the aim of increasing KSRTC’s revenue,” said an official. Courier services will also be available to the following places -- Bengaluru, Mysore, Coimbatore and Nagarcoil.

