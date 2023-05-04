Home States Kerala

Panel to suggest ways to restore jumbo corridors & check man-animal conflict

The court asked the government to give the names of wildlife experts to constitute the committee

Arikomban being transported to Kumily in a truck.(File Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday decided to constitute a committee of wildlife experts to study and make short and long-term suggestions to prevent human-animal conflicts and to restore wildlife corridors. 

A division bench, comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P, made the observation when the case pertaining to the capture and translocation of wild tusker Arikomban came up for hearing. 

The forest department said Arikomban is being monitored using satellite signals and also by a dedicated team of the east division of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. 

Meanwhile, the court flayed the president of Santhanpara panchayat for feigning ignorance about the functioning of the task force. The court said “We dealt with Arikomban. It is easier to deal with Arikomban than people.” 

When the court asked whether there is a human settlement in the forest where Arikomban was translocated, the state replied there is no settlement inside the forest. 

With regard to the expert committee, the court said it can collate the information provided by the convenor of the task forces constituted to deal with human-animal conflicts and suggest steps to mitigate the attack of wild animals on humans.  

No mgmt, waste piling up in forests, says HC

The expert committee also needs to look into the restoration of the corridors of elephants and other wild animals. Creation of a sanctuary for wild animals could also be thought of as suggested in a forest department’s report. The court asked the government to give the names of wildlife experts to constitute the committee. The amicus curiae appointed in the case would be its convener, the court said. 

It said as per the report of the District Legal Services Authority, people are creating issues. Observing that there was no waste management system, the court said waste is piling up in almost all forest areas, including Chinnakkanal. It will attract wild animals. “We are not addressing the real issue here,” said the court. It added that resort owners were allowed to put up temporary tents in the forest in the name of promoting tourism, which was “absolute nonsense.” The panchayat near the forests allowed resort owners to set up temporary sheds, and they later complained about human-animal conflicts. 

Panchayat prez rapped

The HC slammed the Santhanpara panchayat president who submitted that he was not aware of the meeting of the task force, of which he was a member. The court warned him not to play politics. If he did not know about the meeting, he was not fit to continue as a member of the committee. He would be thrown out of the committee if he did not cooperate with the task force, the court said. 

The district police chief, Idukki, submitted that awareness was given to local people to avoid dumping of waste and directives were given to Santhanpara police to book those dumping waste.

