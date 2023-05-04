Home States Kerala

Pinarayi: Kerala will be transformed into waste-free state by March 2024

The ’Malinyamukta Nava Keralam campaign aims at achieving 100 per cent household waste collection and source-level segregation.

Published: 04th May 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pijarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that Kerala will be transformed into a garbage-free state by March 2024. Urging the cooperation of the public and all  the departments, the chief minister said that the state will achieve 100% collection of non-biodegradable waste and 100% segregation by June 5. He was addressing the representatives and officials of local bodies as part of the implementation of the campaign -'Malinyamukta Nava Keralam’.

The campaign aims at achieving 100 per cent household waste collection and source-level segregation. The department has mobilised around 2000 officials  to identify garbage vulnerable points. “The campaign will be done with the active participation of children and youngsters,” said an official.

According to official  sources, the campaign has already been kicked off and the plan is to visit every household in the state to build awareness of the importance of segregation and handing  over non-biowaste to Haritha Karma Sena. There are around 85 lakh households in the state. 

“House-visit is one of the key components of the campaign. Some of the  panchayats have already started house visits and we aim to attain ‘zero waste’ status by June 5. Bringing in behavioural changes is a major challenge. We need to  ensure that non-biodegradable, biodegradable, and sanitary waste are segregated and collected at the source. The LSGD has constituted district-level and state-level  campaign secretariats to track the daily progress of the local bodies. 

The training for the officials deployed for identifying garbage taking part in the campaign is  going on. “The identification of the vulnerable spot will begin from next week and necessary interventions will be made to keep the spots clean,” said the official.  Officials from various departments directly involved in waste management including Kudumbashree, and Asha workers under the local bodies will be taking part in the  campaign. With the High Court tightening its noose, the additional joint secretary of the LSGD is reviewing the activities daily. 

A minimum of 150 officials will be  deployed in each district for identifying the vulnerable garbage points. In addition to this, the enforcement squad constituted by the local body will implement the  solid waste management rules.

