Work at Kerala Secretariat hit as pro-CPM staff attend event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The functioning of the Secretariat was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of employees affiliated with a pro- CPM union went to the Central Secretariat nearby to attend a seminar in connection with the union’s golden jubilee celebrations.

The employees, affiliated to the Kerala Secretariat Employees’ Association (KSEA), were reportedly directed by the union to attend a speech by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury organised as part of the seminar. The speech, which began around 2pm continued till 3pm.

Due to this, employees who were supposed to return after lunch break from 1.15pm to 2pm, came back only after 3pm. KSEA has around 3,500 members in the Secretariat which has a total staff strength of over 5,000.

