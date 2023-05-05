1 week after launch, Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod Vande Bharat gets mixed reviews

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI : Vande Bharat Express has been the cynosure of all eyes even before its high-profile launch, last week. As the train service completes one week of regular operation, the rail passengers have mixed opinions about the new train service. The regular office-goers have complained about the delay caused by Vande Bharat to other trains. Even when there are debates over the speed advantage of the train, there is some consensus among passengers about the swankiness and the modern look of the train. There have been demands from various quarters to allow more stops to tap the potential of the train fully.

The train connects the north and south of the state by saving close to three hours. For people travelling the entire length, the time saved is an advantage. The business community, especially, has welcomed the train. P M Veeramani, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce, said the train has reduced the time taken to reach the capital city. He, however, warned against introducing more stops to the train.

“The arrival of Vande Bharat has benefited the business community the most. As you know time is money when it comes to business. And Vande Bharat has worked towards reducing the time needed to travel between the major hubs of commerce. It also has made travel comfortable,” said Babu Kallivayalil, member, ICAI, Central Council.

The novelty factor associated with the Vande Bharat has not left the passengers who make it a point to snap pictures of the train. “Vande Bharat further enhances the attractiveness quotient of being a resident here. The experience was one-of-its-kind. Some good amenities on the train include clean and spacious toilets, quality food, personal charging ports for each chair car below the seats, LED screens, helpful service staff and announcements for upcoming stations in Malayalam, Hindi, and English. It was also cool to see automatic sensor doors installed!” said Ajit Narayan, vice- president- Global Marketing, Experion Technologies. However, the regular passengers on other trains complained that their train schedules have gone haywire with the arrival of Vande Bharat Express. They are not happy that their trains were held back for a longer duration to allow crossing for Vande Bharat. Friends on Rails, a rail passenger organisation, complained that the office-goers in Ernakulam are the worst affected by the new entrant.

“I loved the luxury feel of Vande Bharat. But the railway officers need to reschedule the trains and allow crossing at the right station so that the regular passengers are not inconvenienced. Due to the erratic schedule, the employees are not able to reach the office on time,” said Liyons S, secretary of Friends on Rails. The organisation demanded that the Vande Bharat Express should start journey by 5 am instead of 5.20 am in order to ensure the punctuality of Venad and Palaruvi Express trains.

The railway division has a tough task to keep the schedules of all trains, considering the speed limits en route. The Vande Bharat train itself was behind schedule on most stops last week. The number of level crossings, curves on the track, and upgrading works are posing challenges to the railways to operate trains on time.

‘NO DELAY TO OTHER TRAINS OWING TO VANDE BHARAT’

T’Puram: The Southern Railway on Thursday issued a statement clarifying that Vande Bharat Express did not cause delay to other trains. The departure times of Venad Express and Palaruvi Express have been revised on account of increasing the speed of the trains, and the running of Vande Bharat neither affected the running of these trains nor their arrival at Ernakulam, said the statement. It also clarified that the Kerala Express (train number 12626) was delayed due to the inordinate late running on May 2.

