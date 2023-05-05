Anil Kant, Sandhya apply for Kerala Administrative Tribunal member post

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two senior IPS officers are among those who have applied to the post of member, Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

State police chief Anil Kant and Fire and Rescue Services Director General B Sandhya have applied for the lone post, which fell vacant following the retirement of former IPS officer Rajesh Dewan, one of the KAT members, on April 8.

KAT notified the vacancy to the state government in April and the notification was issued on April 5. The last date to apply was April 26. Sources said five people applied for the post. However, details of the other three applicants are not known as of now.

KAT is governed under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. A four-member search-cum-selection committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court is responsible for selecting two names from the five applicants and forward it to the Union government.

The chief secretary, KAT chairman and the PSC chairman are the other members of the search-cum-selection committee.

Sources said the Centre will select a suitable candidate from the two names after perusing intelligence reports. The appointment will be ratified by the Cabinet Committee for Appointments. KAT members have a four-year tenure and are entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh.

