CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary found dead in branch committee office

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary PR Pradeep, 46, was found dead in the party’s branch committee office at Elanthoor near here on Friday.

Though he was seen on Friday morning, he went missing in the afternoon. And then at around 5 pm, the CPM leader was found dead at the party's Valiyavattom branch committee office near his house.

According to his friends, he died by suicide by hanging in a room of the branch committee office. They said the exact reason that forced him to take the extreme step is unknown to them. His body was shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital's morgue after Aranmula police reached the spot.

"He was the president of Elanthoor Service Cooperative Bank and Kerala Karshaka Sangam state committee member. He was the former Elanthoor block panchayat member and former DYFI Pathanamthitta district president and secretary. He was also former SFI district joint secretary. His wife Shruthi is a higher secondary school teacher and the couple has a son and a daughter," said one of his friends.

Aranmula police said they suspect his financial problems were the main reason that forced him to commit suicide.

​(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

