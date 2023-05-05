Home States Kerala

CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary found dead in branch committee office

His body was shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital's morgue after Aranmula police reached the spot.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

PR Pradeep

CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary PR Pradeep.(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary PR Pradeep, 46, was found dead in the  party’s branch committee office at Elanthoor near  here on Friday.

Though he was seen on Friday morning, he went missing in the afternoon. And then at around 5 pm, the CPM leader was found dead at the party's Valiyavattom branch committee office near his house.

According to his friends, he died by suicide by hanging in a room of the branch committee office. They said the exact reason that forced him to take the extreme step is unknown to them. His body was shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital's morgue after Aranmula police reached the spot.

"He was the president of Elanthoor Service Cooperative Bank and Kerala Karshaka Sangam state committee member. He was the former Elanthoor block panchayat member and former DYFI Pathanamthitta district president and secretary. He was also former SFI district joint secretary. His wife Shruthi is a higher secondary school teacher and the couple has a son and a daughter," said one of his friends.

Aranmula police said they suspect his financial problems were the main reason that forced him to commit suicide.

​(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM PR Pradeep
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp