Increase in online financial fraud; Kerala police get 50 plaints daily

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police in Kerala are receiving an average of 50 complaints daily related to online financial crimes, according to data obtained from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) wing of the police, and in 90% of the cases, the fraudulent transactions were blocked by the department through the concerned banks.

The figures reveal that there has been a surge in online financial fraud in the last four months compared to the previous years. In 2021, as many as 288 online cheating complaints were registered in Kerala, while the number of complaints lodged in 2020 was only 135.

According to a senior official in the department,the reporting of online financial scams gained traction following the introduction of a toll-free number 155260. In late 2021, a centralised call centre was established in the state to handle complaints regarding financial crimes.

“Since January, we have been receiving more complaints. Earlier we used to get hardly 10 cases a day on an average basis. Now more people are aware of the legal steps to be adopted in case of being defrauded over online platforms. Also, we have intensified our outreach and hence the number of complaints is increasing,”he added.

The data also shows that in 75% of the cases, the amount lost due to fraudulent activities was less than `1 lakh. Superintendent of the ICT, Shaji Sugunan, said, “It’s mostly small amounts. In very rare cases, only larger amounts, say over `10 lakh or above, were defrauded.” The recent reports of freezing of bank accounts in the state have drawn attention to the functioning of the ICT. Upon receiving complaints of online fraud, the ICT intimates the concerned banks through the national cybercrime reporting portal.

The banks then block the embezzled money to avoid financial losses to the victims, and ICT further informs the cyber police stations concerned to register cases and do follow-up action.

Most of the complainants who approached the ICT were Keralites, and the fraudsters operated from various places in the country, including Jamtara in Jharkhand. Cyber criminals from Jamtara operate as gangs and target their victims through phishing and embezzling huge amounts from their accounts.

