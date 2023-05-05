Home States Kerala

Increase in online financial fraud; Kerala police get 50 plaints daily

According to a senior official in the department,the reporting of online financial scams gained traction following the introduction of a toll-free number 155260.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police in Kerala are receiving an average of 50 complaints daily related to online financial crimes, according to data obtained from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) wing of the police, and in 90% of the cases, the fraudulent transactions were blocked by the department through the concerned banks.

The figures reveal that there has been a surge in online financial fraud in the last four months compared to the previous years. In 2021, as many as 288 online cheating complaints were registered in Kerala, while the number of complaints lodged in 2020 was only 135.

According to a senior official in the department,the reporting of online financial scams gained traction following the introduction of a toll-free number 155260. In late 2021, a centralised call centre was established in the state to handle complaints regarding financial crimes.

“Since January, we have been receiving more complaints. Earlier we used to get hardly 10 cases a day on an average basis. Now more people are aware of the legal steps to be adopted in case of being defrauded over online platforms. Also, we have intensified our outreach and hence the number of complaints is increasing,”he added.

The data also shows that in 75% of the cases, the amount lost due to fraudulent activities was less than `1 lakh. Superintendent of the ICT, Shaji Sugunan, said, “It’s mostly small amounts. In very rare cases, only larger amounts, say over `10 lakh or above, were defrauded.” The recent reports of freezing of bank accounts in the state have drawn attention to the functioning of the ICT. Upon receiving complaints of online fraud, the ICT intimates the concerned banks through the national cybercrime reporting portal.

The banks then block the embezzled money to avoid financial losses to the victims, and ICT further informs the cyber police stations concerned to register cases and do follow-up action.

Most of the complainants who approached the ICT were Keralites, and the fraudsters operated from various places in the country, including Jamtara in Jharkhand. Cyber criminals from Jamtara operate as gangs and target their victims through phishing and embezzling huge amounts from their accounts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online financial fraud
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp