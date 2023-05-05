Home States Kerala

Protests and scuffles mark screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Kochi

Published: 05th May 2023 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors gathered outside the Shenoys Theatre where 'The Kerala Story' was screened. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed outside Kochi's Shenoys Theatre, where the controversial 'The Kerala Story' was screened on Friday after the youth wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Fraternity Movement, the youth wing of Welfare Party, backed by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, staged a protest. 

The film, which reportedly discusses the forced conversion and radicalization of women in Kerala, was screened amid tight security cover of about 50 police personnel in Kochi's Shenoys Theatre.

As the members of NYC and Fraternity Movement staged a protest raising slogans against exhibiting the film in the morning itself, the police stopped them from marching forward using barricades in front of the theatre. With the police restricting their entry, the activists sat on the road and raised slogans against the movie.

However, a few NYC activists entered the theatre and tried to disrupt the show. But they were later walked out by the police. 

"This is an agenda of the Sangh Parivar to divide the nation in the name of religion. No one can agree that nearly 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and later joined IS. They are trying to divide the nation through the medium of movies. The movie should be banned," said a woman activist in the Fraternity Movement.

It may be noted that two other theatres in the district, Cinepolis on the MG Road, and Dharsana Cinema Complex at Piravom, have backed out from exhibiting the film after opening the bookings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the initial showing of the movie was watched by BJP sympathisers. "Everyone should see this film. It depicts what's going on on the ground. The story doesn't have any connection with Sangh Parivar's agenda," said Kavitha, who watched the movie with her husband and son.

