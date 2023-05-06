AAP open to alliances in Kerala, BJP not main rival: Party state president

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming its alliance with Kitex-back outfit Twenty20 as inactive, newly-appointed state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vinod Mathew Wilson said the party was open to tie-ups in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with TNIE, Wilson said the emerging political situation will determine the party’s future course of action. Excerpts:

Will AAP consider an alliance with UDF and LDF?

Joining either fronts is not something we can decide right now. We need to grow our party urgently. For that we need MLAs and MPs.

Who is your number one adversary in Kerala?

Being the ruling front, LDF is our number one adversary in Kerala. However, it is UDF’s vote base that we have chipped into successfully. We do not consider BJP our primary opponent in Kerala, which is not a fertile ground for the saffron party’s growth.

Despite projecting AAP as the youth’s party in Kerala, why did it failed to attract them?

At the time of formation, the party was active in Kerala. Then, it lost momentum. We did not have a strong leadership at the helm. The then leadership even failed to use social media platforms (to the party’s advantage). Many leaders from Congress in Kerala, who had been in touch with us, told us that the only reason they did not join AAP was its organisational weakness. They said they could not spend time or did not have the time to grow AAP at their own expense. They even said if the party becomes strong, they will definitely join us. Now, AAP will be made organisationally strong to attract and include these leaders. And they will join us very soon. There are many who admire AAP, but do not support us, as we are not part of the power dynamics in the state. The party has 50,000 registered members in Kerala. Though many youths back the party, the support has not translated into votes.

Very grave allegations are being raised against the LDF government. Does AAP have any plan?

AAP has decided to take to the streets and launch a social media campaign against the corruption by the LDF government. In doing so, it also plans to compete with Congress for the position of primary Opposition party. AAP will raise the issues of brain drain as a result of lack of good jobs, drug addiction and corruption in the state. I feel, treating politics as an occupation is the sole reason for corruption among politicians. I am a practising advocate. I told our party workers not to quit their jobs when they joined politics. In this new age, you only need to do two to three hours of political work in a day.



What is your stand on communalism?

We are against both majority and minority fundamentalism. However, both LDF and UDF do not accept the presence of Islamic fundamentalism in Kerala. This in turn helps BJP.

AAP emerged as people’s party due to the large-scale protest against corruption at the national level. However, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being accused of spending Rs 45 crore for renovating his residence and supporting his extravagant lifestyle. How do you respond to the allegations?

Let the allegations be discussed in public. The CM’s residence was in a poor state and was renovated so that future CMs can use it too. Though BJP raised political allegation, it failed to come up with facts. If Kejriwal is looting the exchequer, let it be discussed. Only then can it be corrected.

