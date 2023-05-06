Home States Kerala

AI camera scam: CPM puts up a brave front, defends CM

Party central committee member A K Balan said the chief minister need not reply to the Opposition’s charges on a daily basis as an investigation is in progress.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the CPM leadership has responded to the corruption allegations surrounding the AI camera scam. 

Party central committee member A K Balan said the chief minister need not reply to the Opposition’s charges on a daily basis as an investigation is in progress and added that the issue is not worthy enough to be taken up for discussion. 

He was responding to the media outside AKG Centre where the party state secretariat meeting was on. Incidentally, the AI camera controversy did not come up for discussion at the secretariat meeting. Neither the state secretary nor the chief minister referred to the issue. Balan’s statements came at a time when the Opposition is training its guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the AI camera controversy. Putting up a brave front, the ruling party challenged the Opposition to come up with adequate documents to link the chief minister with the scam. 

Balan even mocked the Opposition saying that what is going on is a competition between the Opposition leader and his predecessor for supremacy in the party. 

Balan said the Opposition’s demand for a response from the chief minister is a trap. “The chief minister ordered a vigilance investigation when the allegations were raised. Later, when allegations against administrative sanction were raised, he asked the administrative head to inquire into it. If he responds, the Opposition will say the former has taken a position when an inquiry is going on under him. If he remains silent, the Opposition will say that the chief minister is not responding. Let all details come out,” he said.

Opposition raising baseless allegations, says Rajeeve

Industries Minister P Rajeeve came out against the Opposition for raising baseless allegations. 
He challenged the media and the Opposition to come up with clear evidence linking a relative of the chief minister with the Presadio company.  “The government is ready to face any investigation. It will respond once the probe reports are out,” he said. Dismissing Balan’s claims, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told mediapersons that there is no vigilance investigation going on in the AI camera scam. 

“Balan is trying to fool the public. An investigation by the principal secretary is not enough to prove corruption charges. We are raising the charges with adequate proof to substantiate our claims,” he said.

