Former MLA, University College principal professor Ummal passes away in Kerala

Nabeesa was an independent candidate from Kazhakoottam Assembly constituency in 1987 where she won with the support of the CPM.

Published: 06th May 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

University College principal Prof Nabeesa Ummal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former CPM-backed legislator and University College principal Prof Nabeesa Ummal, 91, died due to age-related issues at her home in Shalimar Bungalow, Nedumangad, on Saturday. The funeral will take place at Manakode Juma Masjid on Saturday at 6 pm.

She was an independent candidate from Kazhakoottam Assembly constituency in 1987 where she won with the support of the CPM. She had defeated the all-powerful Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed by 13, 108 votes.

In her second outing in 1991, Prof Nabeesa tasted defeat at the hands of CMP leader MV Raghavan by 689 votes. She had also served as the chairperson of Nedumangad municipality. Prof Nabeesa holds the record of being the first Muslim woman in Kerala to have a postgraduate degree. Her Malayalam classes were a huge hit among the other language students where they vied with each other to attend them. She had taught Malayalam in 10 various government colleges across the state.

Her husband A Hussainkunju, a trader in hill produce, had predeceased her. When the orthodox Muslim community was against women coming to the forefront of society, Hussainkunju rendered support to his wife to excel in both professional as well as in the political arena.

She is survived by her children, Rahim (Retd. Assistant Excise Commissioner), Laila (Retd. BSNL), Salim (cable tv),  Thara (English Teacher, Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School) and late Razia and Hashim and their spouses Shyla (Retd. Assistant Director, PRD), Sulaiman, Muneera, Kunjumohammed and late Sheeba.

