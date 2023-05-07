A leader who will be remembered for her oratory skills and grit: Nabeesa Ummal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’ve never shed a tear before anyone. I’m not a weak person,” declared Prof Nabeesa Ummal during her powerful speech in the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly (KLA), as she responded to T M Jacob’s claim that the UDF government had shielded her from the student protesters’ anger when she served as the principal of University College. Her impassioned words showcased her fiery oratorical skills, which she would later use to speak authoritatively on numerous subjects during the assembly’s debates.

Prof Nabeesa retired as the principal of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1986. During her tenure, the capital city witnessed a series of student protests against pre-degree board formation. In 1987, she was fielded as an independent candidate from the Kazhakoottam Assembly constituency, with the CPM backing her. Recently, in an interview with Samakalika Malayalam, the sister publication of TNIE, Prof Nabeesa recalled her special speech in the KLA against T M Jacob, the then-education minister, in 1986.

“Jacob spoke in the Assembly that it was the K Karunakaran ministry that saved me from the wrath of the student protesters. He wanted the police to enter the University College, which I vehemently denied. So when Jacob made wrong statements in the Assembly, I sought the Speaker’s permission to give a befitting reply to him when I recalled that I’ve never shed a tear before anyone,” recalled Prof Nabeesa.

At the time of her speech, she was on the ruling front, and Jacob was in the opposing camp. In yet another incident of grit, Prof Nabeesa recalled how Jacob had asked her to vote for Porinchukutty, the UDF candidate in the senate election of the University of Kerala.

She remembered how Jacob threatened to transfer her to Kasaragod, but she coolly replied, “I’m only too happy to work in Kasaragod. I have already worked in several government colleges, and Kasaragod can be added to that list,” remembered Prof Nabeesa.

It was former Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad who first noticed her speaking skills when she spoke about Shariat laws.

He sent CPM leaders like Susheela Gopalan, Kattaikonam Sreedhar, and Aruvippuram Prabhakaran to her home, urging her to contest in the Assembly election from the Kazhakoottam constituency in 1987. Prof Nabeesa also holds the rare distinction of sharing the stage with 20 chief ministers of the state, from EMS to Pinarayi Vijayan, due to her oratorical skills.

