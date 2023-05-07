AI camera scam: Kerala CPM not to bite Congress bait

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a sarcastic reply to the Opposition’s allegations in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera scam while the CPM leadership opted to remain silent at the AKG Centre, where the state leadership meeting is being held since Friday.

It was the first time after the AI scam surfaced that the CM came out against the Opposition. The CPM leadership also decided to tread cautiously and not fall into the trap laid by the Opposition by following the latter’s agenda.

Inaugurating the KGOA state meeting, Pinarayi accused the Opposition of raising fabricated allegations. “No one should have any fantasy that it will work,” he cautioned the Opposition.

On the first day of the CPM state committee meeting, no one raised the issue. The leadership on Saturday took up organisational subjects like the probe reports on organisational issues in various districts. It is yet to be seen whether the camera issue will figure in Sunday’s discussions when the current political situation is taken up. “The CPM is not taking the two Congress leader’s allegations seriously,” a secretariat member told TNIE.

“There is a pattern in the way the two leaders raise allegations. They want to disrupt all developmental projects of the LDF government. For that, they will level fabricated charges against the family of the CM. The Congress desperately wants to fix an agenda. However, we have decided not to dance to their tunes. We will reply when we think it is time. CPM will go to the people. That’s what we did in 2021 (elections) also,” he said.

