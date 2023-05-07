Home States Kerala

AI camera scam: Kerala CPM not to bite Congress bait

Inaugurating the KGOA state meeting, Pinarayi accused the Opposition of raising fabricated allegations.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a sarcastic reply to the Opposition’s allegations in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera scam while the CPM leadership opted to remain silent at the AKG Centre, where the state leadership meeting is being held since Friday. 

It was the first time after the AI scam surfaced that the CM came out against the Opposition. The CPM leadership also decided to tread cautiously and not fall into the trap laid by the Opposition by following the latter’s agenda. 

Inaugurating the KGOA state meeting, Pinarayi accused the Opposition of raising fabricated allegations. “No one should have any fantasy that it will work,” he cautioned the Opposition. 

On the first day of the CPM state committee meeting, no one raised the issue. The leadership on Saturday took up organisational subjects like the probe reports on organisational issues in various districts. It is yet to be seen whether the camera issue will figure in Sunday’s discussions when the current political situation is taken up. “The CPM is not taking the two Congress leader’s allegations seriously,” a secretariat member told TNIE. 

“There is a pattern in the way the two leaders raise allegations. They want to disrupt all developmental projects of the LDF government. For that, they will level fabricated charges against the family of the CM. The Congress desperately wants to fix an agenda. However, we have decided not to dance to their tunes. We will reply when we think it is time. CPM will go to the people. That’s what we did in 2021 (elections) also,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI cam scam Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp