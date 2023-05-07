Approval for new in-patient block at Ernakulam General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The master plan for the new In-Patient block at the Ernakulam General Hospital was approved on Saturday by the hospital development committee, chaired by T J Vinod. A new building of 160,000 sq feet, constructed spending `83 crores, will include 14 ICU beds, six theatres for surgery, a mini operation theatre, labs, a conference room, an administrative block, radiation therapy, a pharmacy, and other amenities.

The new building will be constructed on the site of the previous medical office building. The master plan was prepared by Infrastructure Kerala Limited (Inkel). The superintendent of the general hospital, Dr Shaheer Shah, is assigned to oversee the next phase of the plan.

Other major decisions

The meeting has decided to appoint a neurosurgeon through the National Health Mission. The neurosurgery department will be functional from June 16. A facility for kidney transplantation surgery will also be added. The new cancer care block will get 15 nursing staff, 15 attenders, and three security officials.

The hospital development committee has decided to provide the required fund to renovate the OP Counter, waiting area, reception counter, etc., at the hospital. The estimated amount is Rs 1.09 crores, of which Rs 50 lakhs will be from the MP fund.

A community pharmacy will also be opened near the hospital to provide expensive medications to the general public at a reasonable cost.

