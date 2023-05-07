Home States Kerala

Approval for new in-patient block at Ernakulam General Hospital

A community pharmacy will also be opened near the hospital to provide expensive medications to the general public at a reasonable cost.

Published: 07th May 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The master plan for the new In-Patient block at the Ernakulam General Hospital was approved on Saturday by the hospital development committee, chaired by T J Vinod. A new building of 160,000 sq feet, constructed spending `83 crores, will include 14 ICU beds, six theatres for surgery, a mini operation theatre, labs, a conference room, an administrative block, radiation therapy, a pharmacy, and other amenities.

The new building will be constructed on the site of the previous medical office building. The master plan was prepared by Infrastructure Kerala Limited (Inkel). The superintendent of the general hospital, Dr Shaheer Shah, is assigned to oversee the next phase of the plan.

Other major decisions
The meeting has decided to appoint a neurosurgeon through the National Health Mission. The neurosurgery department will be functional from June 16. A facility for kidney transplantation surgery will also be added. The new cancer care block will get 15 nursing staff, 15 attenders, and three security officials.

The hospital development committee has decided to provide the required fund to renovate the OP Counter, waiting area, reception counter, etc., at the hospital. The estimated amount is Rs 1.09 crores, of which Rs 50 lakhs will be from the MP fund.

A community pharmacy will also be opened near the hospital to provide expensive medications to the general public at a reasonable cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam General Hospital In-Patient block
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp