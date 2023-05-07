Home States Kerala

Candidate selection failed in Thrikkakara bypoll : CPM report

The report submitted by senior leaders A K Balan and T P Ramakrishnan to the state committee on Saturday, however, did not point out any names as responsible for the failure in the byelection.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-member commission which inquired into the Thrikkakara bypoll rout has found fault with the whole process of candidature selection.

The report submitted by senior leaders A K Balan and T P Ramakrishnan to the state committee on Saturday, however, did not point out any names as responsible for the failure in the byelection.

“Some leaders acted improperly in presenting the candidate to the public. Presenting the LDF candidate in a private hospital owned by the Church gave a wrong message to the public,” the report said. Even before the candidate was finalised, a section of workers started a campaign for a particular leader from the district, it said. 

The report will be discussed on Sunday. It is learnt that the report on the organisational issues in Alapuzha district has recommended against three area committees.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp