Candidate selection failed in Thrikkakara bypoll : CPM report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-member commission which inquired into the Thrikkakara bypoll rout has found fault with the whole process of candidature selection.

The report submitted by senior leaders A K Balan and T P Ramakrishnan to the state committee on Saturday, however, did not point out any names as responsible for the failure in the byelection.

“Some leaders acted improperly in presenting the candidate to the public. Presenting the LDF candidate in a private hospital owned by the Church gave a wrong message to the public,” the report said. Even before the candidate was finalised, a section of workers started a campaign for a particular leader from the district, it said.

The report will be discussed on Sunday. It is learnt that the report on the organisational issues in Alapuzha district has recommended against three area committees.

