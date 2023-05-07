Congress will make comeback in Karnataka: Kerala IUML leader

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been diligent in its efforts to consolidate secular votes in the fight against communal elements plaguing the country. In Karnataka, ahead of the assembly polls, the party had sent a contingent to lend its support to Congress, which is squaring off against the BJP, the ruling party.

P K Kunhalikutty, IUML national general secretary, met Maulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi, the Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka, and discussed various matters, including the significance of consolidating the secular votes for the Congress. He also shared the stage with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka state Congress president D K Sivakumar during the release of the Congress’s election manifesto.

The Vengara legislator also participated in a string of election campaigns - of Congress candidate Nalapad Ahmed Haris, K J George, Byrathi Suresh in Shanti Nagar, Sarvagna Nagar, and Hebbal, respectively.

IUML Kerala state secretary K M Shaji and IUML national assistant secretary C K Subair, too, were part of the campaign. The party had lent its support to the Congress all the way until May 8, the final day of campaigning.

“During the meeting, Maulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi and Kunhalikutty discussed the importance of using secular votes to defeat the communal forces in the country. The decision was taken during IUML’s Chennai conference, organised as part of the 75th anniversary of the party’s formation,” said a source within the IUML.

Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty, in a statement, expressed confidence that the Congress will make a comeback in Karnataka.

“The election campaigns of Congress got good responses from the people. The victory of Congress in Karnataka will boost the confidence of secular minds in the country,” Kunhalikutty said.

However, according to a source, “IUML was careful not to take up all the limelight in Karnataka as donning a major role in the election campaign here would likely be misinterpreted by some as stoking communalism.”

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been diligent in its efforts to consolidate secular votes in the fight against communal elements plaguing the country. In Karnataka, ahead of the assembly polls, the party had sent a contingent to lend its support to Congress, which is squaring off against the BJP, the ruling party. P K Kunhalikutty, IUML national general secretary, met Maulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi, the Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka, and discussed various matters, including the significance of consolidating the secular votes for the Congress. He also shared the stage with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka state Congress president D K Sivakumar during the release of the Congress’s election manifesto. The Vengara legislator also participated in a string of election campaigns - of Congress candidate Nalapad Ahmed Haris, K J George, Byrathi Suresh in Shanti Nagar, Sarvagna Nagar, and Hebbal, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IUML Kerala state secretary K M Shaji and IUML national assistant secretary C K Subair, too, were part of the campaign. The party had lent its support to the Congress all the way until May 8, the final day of campaigning. “During the meeting, Maulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi and Kunhalikutty discussed the importance of using secular votes to defeat the communal forces in the country. The decision was taken during IUML’s Chennai conference, organised as part of the 75th anniversary of the party’s formation,” said a source within the IUML. Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty, in a statement, expressed confidence that the Congress will make a comeback in Karnataka. “The election campaigns of Congress got good responses from the people. The victory of Congress in Karnataka will boost the confidence of secular minds in the country,” Kunhalikutty said. However, according to a source, “IUML was careful not to take up all the limelight in Karnataka as donning a major role in the election campaign here would likely be misinterpreted by some as stoking communalism.”