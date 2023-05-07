Govt may favour Akshaya centres in biometric mustering case in Kerala HC

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to take a stand in favour of Akshaya centres in the ongoing case in the High Court pertaining to the biometric mustering of social security pensioners. The court had stayed the mustering exercise until June 13, when the further hearing is scheduled.

The petitioners in the case had challenged the government order restricting mustering to Akshaya centres citing that the Common Service Centres are equally competent.

The HC has asked the state government to file an affidavit on June 13. It is learnt that the state government will plead to continue mustering only through Akshaya centres. The Akshaya Centres are franchisees functioning under a state project office and hence the government would argue that it has better control over them, including fixing charges for all services.

About 52 lakh pensioners who joined the scheme until December 2022 were asked to undergo mustering. Of them, 30 lakh did it until April 29, the day on which the court issued the stay order.

Meanwhile, the finance department has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to enhance the capacity of the server that hosts mustering. The Akshaya centres faced server connectivity issues due to the huge rush. There are about 2,700 Akshaya centres and each one has 3 to 4 fingerprint authentication devices. This means, about 11,000 authentication requests were to be verified by the portal at a given time.

The department is also making efforts to include iris biometrics in authentication because a sizable chunk of genuine beneficiaries could not pass the fingerprint authentication. It requires changes in the back-end software.

Defaulters can relax!

Social security pensions for people who failed to submit income certificates will not be stopped for the time being. The government has directed the finance department to continue payment up to June when a final decision is taken.

The department earlier reported to the government that 6.5 lakh beneficiaries did not produce village officer’s certificates to prove that their annual family income met the eligibility criteria of the scheme. The scheme rule says that the beneficiary’s annual family income should be below Rs 1 lakh. The letter also said that about 50,000 people submitted income certificates with amounts higher than the eligibility criteria. The department recommended the government stop payment in both categories which would help in saving about Rs 112 crore a month.

