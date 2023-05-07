Heads of two top Catholic forums urge Union govt to restore peace in Manipur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing deep concern over the continuing violence in Manipur, the heads of two top Catholic forums -- the Delhi-based Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) and Kochi-based (KCBC) -- on Saturday urged the Union government to take immediate steps to restore peace in the northeastern state.

In a statement, CBCI president Mar Andrews Thazhath said the Catholic Church is very much concerned for the people of Manipur, irrespective of which tribe or community they belong to. “I request all bishops to spread the message to have prayer services in parishes and religious institutions for peace in the state of Manipur and for warring parties to enter into dialogue and rebuild Manipur into the beautiful peace-loving place that it was,” said Thazhath, who is the Archbishop of Thrissur.

In a separate statement, KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said the Centre should take steps to immediately bring an end to the communal clashes, which have claimed the lives of many people. “All political parties that love the democratic framework of our country should come together and bring an end to the violence, and restore peace,” he said. “It’s extremely saddening and condemnable that people are divided into two and involved in destroying establishments and places of worship,” the KCBC president said.

