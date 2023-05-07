Home States Kerala

INS Magar, oldest Landing Ship Tank of Navy, decommissioned after 36 years of service

In addition, the ceremony was witnessed by personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration.

​ The decommissioning ceremony of INS Magar held at Kochi Naval Base  ​

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  INS Magar, the oldest Landing Ship Tank (Large) of the Indian Navy, laid her oars on Saturday after serving the nation for 36 years. 

A solemn decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Base in Kochi. The ship was commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe. Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, who also had been at the ship’s helm from 2005-06, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

In addition, the ceremony was witnessed by personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration. A ship’s timeline and special postage cover were also released during the event. Prior to the decommissioning ceremony, a Barakhana was organised by the ship in honour of erstwhile commanding officers, officers, men and veterans who had served onboard the ship. The reunion of the Magar crew was a nostalgic moment, binding them with the reminiscences of the ship.

INS Magar was launched on November 16, 1984, by Meera Tahiliani and commissioned on July 18, 1987, at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata, by the late Admiral R H Tahiliani.

The ship had the unique distinction of being the first indigenous ship of the Indian Navy with more than 5,500 GRT and the first ship of the LST (L) class. During her service, she participated in numerous operations, amphibious exercises and humanitarian missions. The noteworthy among them is the Op Samudra Setu, wherein more than 4,000 Indian nationals were repatriated from various corners of the world during Covid. 

The ship was also instrumental in the evacuation of over 1,300 survivors post Tsunami in 2004 and had been part of several joint military exercises with the Indian Army. In 2018, it was converted into a training ship and joined the First Training Squadron at Kochi. 

glorious past
 Launched on November 16, 1984, by Meera Tahiliani
 Commissioned on July 18, 1987, at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata
 Op Samudra Setu, wherein more than 4,000 Indians were repatriated from various corners of the world during Covid, a noteworthy mission

