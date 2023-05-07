Kerala Governor Khan offers ‘thulabharam’ at Guruvayur temple

By Express News Service

Thrissur: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday visited Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple and offered ‘thulabharam’ with kadali plantains. Khan visited the temple town to take part in the literature fest organised by Madambu Kunjuttan Smrithi Parvam.

“Having darsan at Guruvayur is a spiritual experience beyond words,” he said after the thulabharam in front of the east nada of the temple. A total of 83 kg of kadali plantains, believed to be the favourite of Lord Krishna, were used for the thulabharam. An amount of D4,250, the cost of plantains, was remitted at the temple counter.

