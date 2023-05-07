Quarry products price hike capped at Rs 5 per cubic feet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The price of quarry and crusher products in Ernakulam district should not be more than Rs 5/cubic feet from the rates that prevailed on March 31, 2023.

The decision to this effect was taken at a stakeholders meeting convened by District Collector N S K Umesh at the collectorate on Saturday.

It also decided to convene a meeting of the monitoring committee every month to discuss and resolve the problems in the quarry and crusher sector. With regard to the shortage of granite leading to spike in prices, a decision will be taken at the government level to consider mining of quarries on ‘pattayam lands’ under the Kerala Land Assignment Act of 1960.

An official statement said the collector would bring to the government’s attention the need to speed up environmental clearances for the quarry mining on LA land.

Senior geologist Priya Mohan, quarry/crusher owners, quarry, crusher coordination committee members also attended the meeting.

