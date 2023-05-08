Home States Kerala

Arikomban is in good health, says Forest Minister

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Sunday that Arikomban is in good health and all necessary measures have been taken  to track its movement.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban

Fight for Habitat: 'Arikomban.'

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Sunday that Arikomban is in good health and all necessary measures have been taken to track its movement. Speaking to the media in Kozhikode, the Minister gave an update on the health and location tracking of Arikomban, the wild tusker which was relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki to Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The minister also said that the people of Meghamala are likely to encounter hardships similar to the ones experienced by the people of  Chinnakanal. He explained that releasing the elephant into the forest will not restrict its freedom to move.

The tracker used to monitor Arikomban’s movement has shown that the tusker is adapting well to its new environment. He further added that,” Occasional signal drops are normal due to network issues within the forest, and both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are keeping a  close watch on the movement of Arikomban”

Regarding the controversy over the AI cameras, the minister clarified that the chief minister had already dismissed baseless allegations made by the opposition. An investigation is underway, and Keltron, the organisation responsible for the camera, is a trusted organisation that does not discriminate in its subcontracting, he added.

