Home States Kerala

As Damayanti, minister Bindu lives kathakali dream, relives memories

She took up the role after a decades-long break on the insistence of her guru Kalanilayam Raghavan Asan.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education minister R Bindhu performing as Damayanti of Nalacharitham kathakali at Irinjalakkuda koodalmanikyam temple (Photo | EPS)

Higher education minister R Bindhu performing as Damayanti of Nalacharitham kathakali at Irinjalakkuda koodalmanikyam temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who has been an advocate of women’s empowerment, set aside her official responsibilities on Sunday to perform kathakali as a part of 10-day festival of the Irinjalakuda Sree Koodalmanikyam temple.

Clad in traditional red and white attire and her face adorning special makeup and chutti, Bindu won the hearts of spectators with her enactment of Damayanti, the character that won her multiple accolades during her college days.

She took up the role after a decades-long break on the insistence of her guru Kalanilayam Raghavan Asan. Asan’s daughter Jayasree Gopi and C M Beena came together with Bindu for the all-woman ensemble. 

A native of Irinjalakuda, Bindu started taking kathakali classes from the age of 13. On Sunday, the one-and-a-half-hour performance was received with a round of applause at the Sangamam stage, set up outside the temple for cultural performances. Besides kathakali recitals, the ten-day festivities will include music concerts, dance performance, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education Minister R Bindu Kathakali
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp