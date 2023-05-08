Home States Kerala

BMS strike to affect KSRTC services in Kerala

The KSRTC’s services are likely to be affected by the 24-hour strike called by the Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) from midnight on Monday.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC’s services are likely to be affected by the 24-hour strike called by the Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) from midnight on Monday. The BMS, one of the three recognised trade unions of the employees of the corporation, declared industrial action against the delay in disbursing salaries. The other two unions, Transport Democratic Federation and Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association are also planning protests. 

The KSRTC has declared dies non — break in service — on the three days till May 9 to make attendance compulsory and warned of action, including salary cuts, against striking employees.  Transport Minister Antony Raju said the strike would result in a huge loss of revenue for the KSRTC. “The management is trying everything in its capacity to address the situation.

The BMS should introspect before plunging the company into further crisis. A strike at this stage is suicidal,” he said. The minister also justified the three-day dies non, saying the 24-hour strike would impact services. 

The union announced the strike demanding the road transporter pay salaries before the fifth of every month. The KSRTC paid the first instalment of wages on May 4. The second instalment is likely to be disbursed upon receiving aid from the government. The minister justified salary payment in instalments considering the financial crisis in the state. 

