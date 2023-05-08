Building permit fees: Kerala govt may reconsider hike

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may reconsider its decision to hike permit fees for building houses, following widespread complaints from the public. At a CPM state committee meeting on Sunday, many leaders raised concerns about the one-time tax increase, which has not been well-received by the majority of middle-class people.

The leaders also expressed apprehension that the government’s decision may backfire if measures are not taken to contain the public’s displeasure. Party state general secretary M V Govindan shared these concerns, and the committee has urged the government to consider the expression of party leaders and the public.

The permit fees were increased for different slab basis, such as panchayat, municipality and corporation. However, the fees were not increased for houses up to 876 square feet. For example, for a house with an area of 1,200 square feet in a panchayat, the permit fees were increased from Rs 392 to Rs 5,600. In a municipality, it was hiked from Rs 392 to Rs 7,840, and in a corporation area, the permit fees were increased from Rs 560 to Rs 11,200.

