Home States Kerala

Gulf Monitor

In a dramatic move reflecting the simmering political tension in Kuwait, the country’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dissolved the National Assembly via a royal decree last week.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load aid supplies from the World Health Organization and UAE AID into a plane bound for Port Sudan at the Abu Dhabi International Airport |  AFP

Workers load aid supplies from the World Health Organization and UAE AID into a plane bound for Port Sudan at the Abu Dhabi International Airport |  AFP

By Express News Service

Kuwait ruler dissolves parliament 
In a dramatic move reflecting the simmering political tension in Kuwait, the country’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dissolved the National Assembly via a royal decree last week. This surprising decision comes amidst escalating disputes among members of the ruling family and the government, which have been further exacerbated by corruption scandals and economic hardships. Kuwaiti citizens now await new parliamentary elections, which are expected within the next two months. This development is the latest in a string of problems that have plagued the Gulf nation’s political landscape for years.

Saudi bets on non-oil activity to boost growth
In the first quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s economy experienced a modest 3.9% growth, according to the initial government estimates of real GDP published on Sunday. The growth, driven by non-oil industries, defies expectations amid global economic turmoil. With the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative as its backbone, Saudi Arabia has been working to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues. 

Oman unveils two ambitious projects to diversify tourism sector
In an effort to diversify its tourism sector, Oman recently unveiled two ambitious projects: the world’s longest zip line over water and the largest botanical garden. The 2.4km zip line, suspended 500m above sea level, offers breathtaking views of the Al Sawadi beach and the Gulf of Oman.

Riyadh launches e-visa initiative
To spur tourism and expand economic opportunities, Saudi Arabia has launched an e-visa initiative, further opening its doors to the world. The kingdom aims to welcome 25 million international tourists in 2023. Replacing traditional visa stickers with an e-visa accessible through a QR code is a first step towards simplifying the process of travel visas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism sector E visa
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp