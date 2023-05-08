Gulf Monitor

By Express News Service

Kuwait ruler dissolves parliament

In a dramatic move reflecting the simmering political tension in Kuwait, the country’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dissolved the National Assembly via a royal decree last week. This surprising decision comes amidst escalating disputes among members of the ruling family and the government, which have been further exacerbated by corruption scandals and economic hardships. Kuwaiti citizens now await new parliamentary elections, which are expected within the next two months. This development is the latest in a string of problems that have plagued the Gulf nation’s political landscape for years.

Saudi bets on non-oil activity to boost growth

In the first quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s economy experienced a modest 3.9% growth, according to the initial government estimates of real GDP published on Sunday. The growth, driven by non-oil industries, defies expectations amid global economic turmoil. With the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative as its backbone, Saudi Arabia has been working to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

Oman unveils two ambitious projects to diversify tourism sector

In an effort to diversify its tourism sector, Oman recently unveiled two ambitious projects: the world’s longest zip line over water and the largest botanical garden. The 2.4km zip line, suspended 500m above sea level, offers breathtaking views of the Al Sawadi beach and the Gulf of Oman.

Riyadh launches e-visa initiative

To spur tourism and expand economic opportunities, Saudi Arabia has launched an e-visa initiative, further opening its doors to the world. The kingdom aims to welcome 25 million international tourists in 2023. Replacing traditional visa stickers with an e-visa accessible through a QR code is a first step towards simplifying the process of travel visas.

