Kerala Opposition leader Satheesan writes to PM over Manipur conflict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concern about the widespread attacks against churches and Christians in Manipur. He has urged the PM to ensure the safety and smooth repatriation of Malayalis who are stranded there.

In the letter, Satheesan noted that the atrocities in Manipur came to light after world-renowned boxer Mary Kom expressed her anguish about what was happening there.”The state, which was peacefully ruled by the Congress, has now been transformed into a hotbed of intense sectarian conflict. Many people have died, and many more have fled to other states in fear of persecution,” wrote Satheesan.

He expressed concern that both the state and Central governments, which are legally bound to protect fundamental rights, including the Right to Life and religious freedom, have become quiet spectators. Satheesan urged the PM to take urgent intervention to diffuse the existing communal tension in the state and prevent the persecution of Christians and the vandalism of churches in Manipur.

