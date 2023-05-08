Elathur train arson attack case: Saifi used VPNs & encrypted applications, says NIA

KOCHI: The NIA probe into the Elathur train arson case has revealed that the accused, Shahrukh Saifi, used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and encrypted communication applications on his mobile phone to carry out the attack.
NIA examined the copy of the content recovered from Saifi’s mobile phone and data extracted from his social media accounts. “It has revealed that he had used VPNs and encrypted communication applications normally used to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies. These aspects are to be verified during questioning,” stated the report filed by the investigating agency before the NIA Court seeking an extension of Saifi’s custody on Monday.
Saifi was produced before the court after his seven-day custody period ended on Monday and the NIA sought an extension of his custody by three more days. Meanwhile, Saifi’s lawyer submitted that the first remand period of 30 days is over and hence the NIA cannot seek extension of custody again.
Following this, judge, K Kamanees decided to hear the custody extension application on Tuesday and directed Saifi to the high-security prison in Viyyur, Thrissur.
NIA also interrogated Saifi’s parents, relatives and friends who arrived from New Delhi on Sunday. The agency took Saifi to Shornur Railway Station last week after finding that he bought mineral water bottles from a vendor at platform No 2 for procuring petrol used for the attack. Saifi boarded the D1 coach of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2 and splashed petrol before setting the compartment on fire.