Financiers behind drug peddlers under scanner in Kerala

Being a wholesale supplier is less risky when compared to being a retailer. A retail dealer could earn up to Rs 70,000 profit by selling a packet of 2kg ganja, but he runs the chance of getting caught sooner. However, a supplier can cover up himself to some extent as he only contacts a very few, selected dealers. It’s this anonymity as well as the huge margins associated with the deals that drive many into the ignominious business,” said an excise officer, who preferred to remain incognito.