Hanish transferred; Kerala govt silent on AI camera project probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant development, Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, who has been probing the role of Keltron in the controversial AI camera project, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, of the health and family welfare department.
The government has not issued any communication regarding the progress of the probe. Meanwhile, there are indications that the probe report will be submitted soon. Hanish was among a dozen IAS officers who were given new postings as per government order. The order said, “New Industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa will hold the subjects allotted to Mohammed Hanish in the Industries department”.
Noticeably, he was first posted as Revenue Principal Secretary, and within hours transferred again to the health department. Sources said there was some miscommunication by the general administration department, which led to the new order. “He was first posted to the revenue department without keeping the minister concerned in the loop. Following this, the revenue minister expressed his resentment which led to the new posting,” said a source. However, the minister’s office refused the same.
Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, A Jayathilak has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, taxes and excise department. He will hold the full additional charge of the personnel and administrative reforms department and also, the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes department.
Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal was transferred and posted as the principal secretary, revenue and disaster management department, with the additional charge of the housing department.
Chief Secretary V P Joy will hold the full additional charge of the personnel and administrative reforms (official language) department.
Social Justice Principal Secretary Rani George has been transferred and posted as principal secretary, the general education department. She will hold the additional charge of the woman and child development department. Local Self-Government Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph will hold the additional charge of the social justice department, and Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony that of the minority welfare department.
IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar will hold the additional charge of secretary, health and family welfare (medical education) department, including Kerala University of Health Sciences. Labour Secretary Ajith Kumar will hold the additional charge of secretary industries (coir, handloom and cashew) department. Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand has been posted as managing director of the Kerala Water Authority.
Registration Inspector-General Inbasekar K has been transferred and posted as Kasaragod district collector. Arun K Vijayan, director, of urban affairs, is transferred and posted as commissioner of entrance examinations. He will continue to hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, at Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. Kannur District Development Commissioner Meghashree D R has been transferred and posted as Registration IG.