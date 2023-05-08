Kerala CM releases Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai’s book

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday released ‘Ente Priya Kathakal’, a book written by senior BJP leader and Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. Speaking at the event, the CM, however, took an indirect dig at the Union government and Sangh Parivar.
The CM praised Pillai’s book as one which prevents the attempts made from certain corners of the country to limit people to one language and one cultural ideology. “Pillai’s book, in short, points out that autocrats did not have a place in history. He had overcome the conservative viewpoint that politics and literature are two separate chambers,” said Pinarayi.
This is the 194th book written by Pillai. Veteran Congress leader P J Kurien received a copy of the book from the CM at a function held at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.
In his reply, Pillai hailed Pinarayi for releasing the book. He said though they are on opposite political fronts, it was purely out of adoration between each other that Pinarayi agreed to come to the function.