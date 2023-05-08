Malappuram boat tragedy: 5 who escaped part of disaster response force

However, shortly after they embarked on the journey, tragedy struck. Even though these five were well-versed in rescue operations, they found themselves gripped by shock in the first few minutes of the accident. Recalling the tragic incident, Abdul Harris, one of the five, said, “We tried to get ourselves safe before checking on others as we were in shock when the boat started to sink. Most of the passengers in the boat were children, less than ten-years-old.” “We saved at least five children from the spot. In the effort, Shafeek Babu, a fellow member, was injured,” he said.