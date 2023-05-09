'Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over the tragic death of 22 people including 15 children in the Tanur boat mishap in Malappuram. The court made the observation after initiating a suo motu case.

"This is not the first time. There would be some investigation or recommendations whenever there is an incident like this. Everything is forgotten (later). It's happening again. People die. Nobody is responsible, except the operator," said the court.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran sought the details of the port officer in charge of the area. "Who is in charge of inland navigation? We do not know the details. We are proposed to initiate action," said the Bench.

The court expressed dissatisfaction for not taking appropriate action on the previous tragedies. "Some criminal is registered. This has been done in this case also. But no operator can do all this on his own. It's all because some support is received, either deliberately or otherwise. We have to come to the route of the problem," said the court.



KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over the tragic death of 22 people including 15 children in the Tanur boat mishap in Malappuram. The court made the observation after initiating a suo motu case. "This is not the first time. There would be some investigation or recommendations whenever there is an incident like this. Everything is forgotten (later). It's happening again. People die. Nobody is responsible, except the operator," said the court. A Division Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran sought the details of the port officer in charge of the area. "Who is in charge of inland navigation? We do not know the details. We are proposed to initiate action," said the Bench.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court expressed dissatisfaction for not taking appropriate action on the previous tragedies. "Some criminal is registered. This has been done in this case also. But no operator can do all this on his own. It's all because some support is received, either deliberately or otherwise. We have to come to the route of the problem," said the court.