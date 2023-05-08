‘We could only watch in horror’: Witness of Malappuram boat tragedy

TANUR: Ambika was busy helping her neighbour Anjali Rajeev in the backyard when she heard screams from the Poorapuzha river nearby. At first, she ignored it, mistaking it for the ecstasy of people enjoying a boat ride. Later, when the screams continued, the gravity of the matter dawned on Ambika. She immediately set to work, drawing the attention of the locals to mount a rescue effort.
Ambika was among the first to witness the boat accident, which claimed 22 lives, including children, and injured ten others.
“We could only look on and lament over the fate of these people as there was nothing we could do. All that we did was call the police officials at Tanur station, inform the fire and rescue department, and also the people in our locality, including the fishermen,” Ambika said.
“Seeing people falling into the water was the most tragic sight we have ever seen in our lives. There were children too, and no one was around to drag them ashore,” she added.
“At least 100 people gathered in our area as we informed them about the situation here,” recalled Rajeev M, a retired school teacher.
“All those who knew swimming, especially the fishermen, started to jump into the river to rescue them. A few who managed to cling on to the upper part of the boat were the ones initially rescued,” he added.