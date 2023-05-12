Now, helicopters to take tourists across God’s Own Country

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seemingly unending traffic blocks to popular destinations and poor condition of roads often mar the experience of tourists visiting Kerala to witness its beauty.

Well, Kerala tourism has thought of a solution. After Caravan tourism, the tourism department has initiated talks to introduce ‘Heli-tourism’ which would allow visitors to take in the breathtaking and panoramic view of god’s Own Country while enjoying a helicopter ride to their destination. Sources said the department has taken up a heli-tourism project as one of the key schemes to be implemented this year, and plans to execute it with the participation of private players.

According to stakeholders, connectivity issues are a major concern and a huge turn-off to tourists.

Poor condition of roads and ever-growing traffic are hampering tourism. “A stakeholders’ meeting was convened to conceptualise the project. Efforts are on to draw up a framework and plan to bring in private players. the advantage of the project is that tourists will be able to cover several destinations in a single day,” said an official from the department. the official said connectivity is a major issue in Kerala.

“A lot of high-end domestic and international travellers are coming to Kerala. People on brief visits are unable to cover destinations due to increased travel time,” said the official. the official said heli tourism is not a new concept in India; several states have introduced it.

“We need clearance from the Director general of Civil Aviation (DgCA) and we have to identify and finalise air routes. Police grounds, open spaces of schools and colleges can be used to set up helipads. We are trying to finalise all this. Once a plan is ready, we will invite expression of interest (EoI) from private parties. If everything goes as planned, we will be able to launch heli-tourism this year itself,” said the tourism official.

However, stakeholders are not very convinced. “Earlier, many private players tried to launch heli-services but failed owing to stringent rules and regulations. It’s not very practical for Kerala,” said Rajesh P R, a tour operator.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seemingly unending traffic blocks to popular destinations and poor condition of roads often mar the experience of tourists visiting Kerala to witness its beauty. Well, Kerala tourism has thought of a solution. After Caravan tourism, the tourism department has initiated talks to introduce ‘Heli-tourism’ which would allow visitors to take in the breathtaking and panoramic view of god’s Own Country while enjoying a helicopter ride to their destination. Sources said the department has taken up a heli-tourism project as one of the key schemes to be implemented this year, and plans to execute it with the participation of private players. According to stakeholders, connectivity issues are a major concern and a huge turn-off to tourists.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Poor condition of roads and ever-growing traffic are hampering tourism. “A stakeholders’ meeting was convened to conceptualise the project. Efforts are on to draw up a framework and plan to bring in private players. the advantage of the project is that tourists will be able to cover several destinations in a single day,” said an official from the department. the official said connectivity is a major issue in Kerala. “A lot of high-end domestic and international travellers are coming to Kerala. People on brief visits are unable to cover destinations due to increased travel time,” said the official. the official said heli tourism is not a new concept in India; several states have introduced it. “We need clearance from the Director general of Civil Aviation (DgCA) and we have to identify and finalise air routes. Police grounds, open spaces of schools and colleges can be used to set up helipads. We are trying to finalise all this. Once a plan is ready, we will invite expression of interest (EoI) from private parties. If everything goes as planned, we will be able to launch heli-tourism this year itself,” said the tourism official. However, stakeholders are not very convinced. “Earlier, many private players tried to launch heli-services but failed owing to stringent rules and regulations. It’s not very practical for Kerala,” said Rajesh P R, a tour operator.