Another woman doctor attacked in Kollam

KOLLAM: Yet another attack on a duty doctor has been reported in Kollam. The latest incident occurred at Kollam district hospital at 5.30 pm on Saturday. Dr Jasmine was allegedly assaulted by Vishnu, who hails from Anchalumodu village, whilst on duty. The incident occurred just days after a young doctor was stabbed to death in Kottarakkara.
According to Anchalumodu police Sub-Inspector Sreelal Chandrasekharan, Vishnu was taken into custody by the police for allegedly causing a disturbance at his home while under the influence of alcohol.
“We took Vishnu from his home and brought him to the district hospital for a medical examination. We informed the hospital staff that Vishnu was drunk. While the duty doctor examined him, he attempted to raise his leg, which frightened the doctor, causing her to refuse to continue the examination. We then requested an OP certificate for Vishnu and left the hospital,” the sub-inspector elaborated. Vishnu was later released from police custody on bail.
Meanwhile, Kollam East police, which has jurisdiction over the Kollam district hospital, stated that they had not received any complaints from the hospital or the duty officer.
“As of now, we have not taken any action because we are yet to receive a complaint. However, we are aware of the incident,” said Anil Kumar, SHO of Kollam East Police Station. The Kollam district superintendent, Dr Vasantha Das, and duty officer, Dr Jasmine, were unavailable for comments.