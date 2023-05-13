Congress in Kerala eyes mandate boost

For inspiration, Sudhakaran can definitely look to his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar, whose relentless two-year campaign has paid dividends. Sudhakaran maintained that it’s a victory for Kerala, too. “The Malayali diaspora in Karnataka rallied behind the Congress. The campaigning by Congress leaders from Kerala was a meticulous affair. Kerala is hence obviously elated and the party has also imbibed a few lessons from the Karnataka outcome,” he said. The BJP has now been wiped out from South India. The verdict has given hope to democratic and secular forces in the country, Sudhakaran stressed.