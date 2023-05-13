IUML leaders hail Congress resurgence in Karnataka vote

IUML political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said the people of Karnataka voted against the communal agenda of the BJP. “This victory indicates that the Congress is returning to its past glory. This will help the party lead the united secular opposition forces in the country in fighting the BJP. The IUML campaigned hard in Karnataka to secure votes for the Congress,” he said. National general secretary P K Kunhalikutty termed the result a big blow to the BJP leadership that believes elections can be won by playing the communal card.