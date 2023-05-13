IUML leaders hail Congress resurgence in Karnataka vote

MALAPPURAM: The massive victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly election has brought cheer to the various camps of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The party’s national committee members said the people’s belief in democracy has been reinstated. According to them, the grand old party has showcased its mettle to lead the secular political parties in their fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
IUML political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said the people of Karnataka voted against the communal agenda of the BJP. “This victory indicates that the Congress is returning to its past glory. This will help the party lead the united secular opposition forces in the country in fighting the BJP. The IUML campaigned hard in Karnataka to secure votes for the Congress,” he said. National general secretary P K Kunhalikutty termed the result a big blow to the BJP leadership that believes elections can be won by playing the communal card.
“Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the strong stand taken against the BJP helped the Congress. The BJP played several communal games in Karnataka. However, none helped them emerge victorious. This victory in Karnataka indicates that election campaigns highlighting the issues of the people and secular values are still significant in India,” Kunhalikutty said, adding the victory will have ramifications for Kerala, too. The party’s national organising secretary, E T Muhammed Basheer, said the verdict points to the waning popularity of Narendra Modi.