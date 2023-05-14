‘We teach kids all about religion, but don’t teach them basic civic sense’: Santhosh George Kulangara

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

Santhosh George Kulangara wears many hats. He is an entrepreneur, media professional, and a new age Guru with a huge fan following. He talks to TNIE about his travel experiences, the hypocrisies of Kerala society, and the importance of being positive.

Excerpts:

You have a huge number of fans who think you taught Malayalis to dream big, and to travel…. That is quite an honour.

Yes, it is. However, I feel that the acceptability for my thoughts and actions might be due to the peculiarity of the present era. If I had said the same things some 25 years ago, I most probably would have been called a person who corrupted the youth! (laughs out)



One common comment that is seen under your videos is ‘Santhosh George Kulangara, our next CM’…

(Chuckles) Ours is a very emotional society. So, whenever people see a person doing things that they wanted to do, they start looking up to him as a leader. But this doesn’t mean that if I become the chief minister, I will be able to set everything right by waving a magic wand.

What are your experiences as a member of the Kerala Planning Board member? Are your proposals being accepted by the state government?

I have been able to do some things. But, they are yet to fully tap into my potential. However, that is not anybody’s fault.

Can you tell us about a tourism-related suggestion that you put before the government?

I had placed before the government a proposal that aims at creating 25 tourism hubs in the state. The idea is to create special tourism zones with these hubs as the focal points and the villages located within the 30-km radius. I think this project will happen in the future. But, it is taking a lot of time.



What should be the right way to go about strengthening the tourism industry in the state?

The state government shouldn’t be the one to fund tourism. But it should be coming up with tourism policies. For a state that lacks any major industries, tourism is a strong source of revenue. But being negative about everything progressive, which seems to be a character trait of Malayalis, will not work.

Why do you think Malayalis have this negative attitude?

Everything seems to be wrong in the eyes of society. The psychological conditioning over the years has led to the building up of a negative mindset in Malayalis.

Every time a new project is announced at least 10 poems get published on why the project should not happen. You have travelled all over the world. Does this happen anywhere else in the world?

Do you know another place where the most number of so-called poems are written? That is Latin America. And what’s the situation there? Just connect all the dots and you will understand. (chuckles)

But how does Europe handle it? How do they implement development projects without causing environmental issues?

They have clear-cut laws and are public conscious. Of course, they too have their own environmental activists or nature lovers. But their percentage is less compared to that in Kerala. I am not saying that we don’t need these activists. It is important to have corrective forces or else things might go out of hand. But there should be a balance.

New York Times had listed Kerala among the 50 places to visit. What is it that a foreign tourist wishes to see in Kerala?

What makes Kerala unique and stand out is its culture, traditions, lifestyle, cuisine, heritage, architecture, and art forms. Nowhere in the world will a visitor get to experience the Kerala lifestyle. And this is what a foreign tourist would like to experience. Experiential tourism is key.



How do you assess Mohamed Riyas as tourism minister? Is he showing genuine interest in tourism?

I have always seen him excited whenever I presented proposals and ideas. I have even seen him taking notes. But I must say things are happening at a slower pace than expected.



You will be the first space tourist from India. What is the present status of the programme?

Well, only Richard Branson can give the actual status. Since it is a high-risk initiative, care has to be taken.



How much money did you pay?

When I booked a seat, it was two lakh dollars. The price might have changed for those who came in recently.

Have you always wanted to stand out from the crowd?

To be frank, I don’t have the personality to stand out from the crowd. Just look at what I am doing now. I remain behind the camera. However, I have always wanted to do something different.



You have travelled a lot. But have you enjoyed as a plain tourist, keeping ‘Sancharam’ outside?

I have thought about it many times. But I have never been able to do that. Just like how you can’t stop yourself from turning into a journalist when you see a story even when you are on a break, I can’t remain still when I see something that needs to be captured on the camera.

One criticism against you is that you often compare India with developed countries, which have totally different socio-economic situations. How will you respond to that?

Every facility that we use now, including mobile phones, electricity, internet, camera, everything has come from the West. If we can depend on the West for everything, what is wrong in copying their best practices and system. The West has solutions for all problems that we face today. So what is wrong with emulating them?

But someone who is listening to you may become very cynical about India and its systems…

Once they grow up and mature, they will take it in the correct sense. Most of my criticism about our country would be about the lack of civic sense and hygiene. If we still do not follow a queue system, if we still do foolish things, don’t you think that needs to be criticised?

Why do we, Indians, lack civic sense?

Our educational system does not inculcate values of civic sense in our children. But we see to it that our kids learn about the religions they were born into and the beliefs associated with them. Why don’t we give the same seriousness to teaching them basic civic sense?

Why do you think we are so very hesitant to follow rules? People would even resist the helmet rule…

I really don’t know. We have this wrong tendency to rebel against everything. Protest is overrated here. We should realise that it is important to yield before certain things intended for the common good.



You have been going abroad since 1997. How has the perception of India changed over the period?

There has been a dramatic change. Everyone knows India is surging ahead. Also, they have realised that India is a huge economy. Our military power, our technological advance, including in space technology, our IT professionals ... all are being acknowledged. It is not that they love India, but they love the humongous Indian market. India’s image has changed dramatically for the better since my first trip in 1997.

Why do you travel alone?

I love to be alone. That’s when I think and absorb. If we travel in a group, we will be talking most of the time and may miss out on many things.

Your Gulf trip had earned criticism that you showed palatial houses; not the lives of the common man…

We all know how life in a labour camp is, but we don’t know how Yusuff Ali lives. Isn’t that what I should show? (Laughs out)



Have you ever visited a country where people are not friendly at all…

Earlier, yes. But now every country has realised the potential of tourism. If you go to a tribal community in Tanzania, they are eager to welcome us. This happens because the native folks are made part of tourism. They all have learned to utilise tourism. It is we in Kerala who still have not realised the real potential of tourism.

Will you please explain this angle?

Tourism should come to our villages. That is what the tourists want to see. Tourists go to a Masai village in Kenya to experience the Masai way of life. Like that, our mundane day-to-day life could be a great source of wonder for foreigners. Our villagers are still not equipped to monetise that.



There are two different arguments about Kerala’s tourism development…there is one argument that we need better nightlife, pub culture and all…and the other is that tourists come here to see our scenic beauty. What are your thoughts?

I would say we need both. We should not do anything at the cost of our scenic beauty. Our Kumarakom, Varkala etc are very beautiful. But that is not enough. We go on a tour to enjoy ourselves; to get entertained. Everyone wants to celebrate. The tour is a way out from hectic routines. Where will you go to relax? In a place with lots of restrictions or a liberal, free place?

Keralites seem to have a very wrong perception about the term nightlife…Similarly, they have big issues with opening a pub though they consume huge amounts of liquor….

Yes, that is hypocrisy. We will oppose every new bar opened. Everyone wants to travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram in one hour, but they will oppose high-speed rail. They will oppose multi-lane national highways, they will oppose new airports. People think it is fashionable to oppose every new developmental initiative. We will oppose nightlife, pubs, and bars. But, Thailand is the most sought-after tourist destination for Malayalis. (Laughs out)

You mentioned that everyone needs speed. Do you think Kerala needs a project like SilverLine?

I am not talking particularly about the SilverLine. But I am certain that I and the next generations deserve to travel at the same speed as the rest of the world. If a Chinese person can travel at 400kmph, my kids too deserve that kind of speed. Some fool who is stuck in his little world, who does not have to travel beyond his village should not get to decide that nobody needs to travel in a high-speed train. China is planning to increase the speed of its trains from 400kmph to 600kmph. And we say we are competing with China (chuckles).



So you are in support of the SilverLine?

I am not talking about one particular project. But I want speed. I want comfortable and safe travel. I must reach Thiruvananthapuram in one hour from Kochi. I want to reach Kannur in one and a half hours. That is my right. Our future generations deserve that. That’s the speed of the world. Why are we lagging?



You are also in charge of youth affairs and sports in the Planning Board. What is happening on that front?

We are planning to have fitness centres in every village. Everyone must have access to fitness centres for free. It should become part of our life.

Do you feel that the Kerala government is not using your expertise properly?

To say that my expertise is not being used, I am not a great somebody. I must realise my own limitations. It is not proper to expect that all my suggestions will be accepted the moment I present them. The government system has its own system and speed.

You used to be very critical of the government. Now that you are kind of an insider in the system, has your perception about the government and its functioning changed?

My experience in the Planning Board has reinforced my belief that we must correct the system. The entire system needs to be restructured.



Where is the problem?

The system can be run if 15% of the current staff is efficient. But I am not saying that the rest of the people need to be dismissed. I know it is a source of income for a large section of people. If a private organisation is running the government, they would run it efficiently with 15% of the current staff.



Even a powerful CM like Pinarayi Vijayan is unable to do this.

What can a CM do? The organisational power of government employees is so strong. The government is struggling even with introducing a biometric system, which is very basic.

If things are not happening properly even when a powerful CM is ruling the state, when will they happen?

This is the real question. Our kids who have realised this are the ones leaving this place. That our kids have better intellect than us is clear from this. How many youngsters must have left our land? It is clear that everyone wants to leave.

Have you ever felt like leaving the state?

I will not get this kind of leg space anywhere. So I will not leave (laughs out). There are some who find opportunities here. I am one of them.

One can see two types of people in Kerala. Those who brag that Kerala is number one in everything and those who mock Kerala as the worst place to live…Where exactly does Kerala stand?

In the middle of both these arguments… There are so many good things happening here. We, as a society, stand collectively against vices.



Where do you see Kerala after 50 years?

Drastic changes can happen. One should not take history for granted. If there is a war in Europe or the US, all these migrants may come back. There could be a day when India flourishes… But our progress should not depend on their fall (chuckles).

You were once known as an anti-Left person. But the Left government made you a member of the Planning Board…

Did you find any anti-Leftism in any of my statements till now? I have always been speaking like this. I am not against anyone. I stand for speed, safety, and professionalism.

Does your selection mean that Left has changed in accordance with the times?

Yes. The Marxist party has changed drastically. We all must support that change. It is a positive change.

How has travelling changed you?

All the journeys have influenced and changed me. Whatever I have shared with you till now is the result of my travel experiences.

What is most important to travel, money or will?

Will, of course. If you have the will to travel, everything else will fall into place.

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Anil S, Manoj Viswanathan, Anu Kuruvilla, Arun M, Harikrishna B, T P Sooraj (photos), Asif Baiju (videos)

