9 held for lynching Bihar native in Malappuram

The Malappuram police on Sunday arrested nine people for brutally assaulting and killing a Bihar native recently. Rajesh Manji, 36, was killed in the early hours of Friday.

Published: 15th May 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police on Sunday arrested nine people for brutally assaulting and killing a Bihar native recently. Rajesh Manji, 36, was killed in the early hours of Friday. Brothers Muhammad Afzal, Fazil and Sharafudheen, besides Mehaboob, Abdu Samad, Nazar, Habeeb, Ayyoob, and Sainul Abid – all nine hail from Kizhisseri – have been arrested and booked for murder. 

As per the preliminary probe, Rajesh had come to Afzal’s residence to allegedly carry out a robbery. “Two persons working in a chicken centre near Afzal’s home caught Rajesh hiding on the premises of the house and informed Afzal. Afzal and his brothers tied up and assaulted Rajesh as they questioned him. He was assaulted from 12.50 pm to 2.30 pm. Later, Rajesh fell unconscious,” said Malappuram police chief Sujith Das.

Afzal informed a police officer, claiming Rajesh suffered injuries after falling off the first floor of his house. Rajesh died on the way to the hospital. Sujith said Rajesh’s autopsy report says he died of injuries suffered during the physical assault. During our investigation, we found that Rajesh was assaulted using plastic pipes and a wooden log. We have collected enough evidence against the nine persons,” he said, adding that the accused persons will also be charged for wrongful confinement (IPC 342) and causing the disappearance of evidence (IPC 201).

