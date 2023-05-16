AI camera deal: Chennithala questions delay in investigation

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala raised concerns about the reluctance of the state government to initiate a probe into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera deal made by Keltron.

During a press meet on Monday, Chennithala took a dig at the LDF-led state government, suggesting that if the government in Karnataka was associated with a 40% commission, then the government in Kerala could be linked to an 80% commission. He highlighted the flaws in the camera deal and reiterated his allegations against the LDF government.

Chennithala alleged that four companies participated in the tender process, out of which one was deemed ineligible in the initial phase. “However, the remaining three companies—Akshara, Ashoka, and SRIT—were eligible for the contract, but a conspiracy was hatched to award the contract to SRIT. Through SRIT, the contract was ultimately given to Presadio. What is the Chief Minister’s connection with Presadio?” he questioned.

