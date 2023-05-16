Home States Kerala

Exotic birds rescued from circus firm rehabilitated

Four exotic wild birds were rescued from the Great Bombay Circus following the intervention of PETA India and the Thrissur police.

Published: 16th May 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four exotic wild birds were rescued from the Great Bombay Circus following the intervention of PETA India and the Thrissur police. Three Macaws and one Cockatoos were rescued and transported to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo following a ruling from Thrissur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court.

The Great Bombay Circus was organising shows in Thrissur in view of Pooram. PETA India filed a petition with the police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules 2017, and also with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

“As soon as we received the complaint that the animals were being tortured and the birds’ wings had been clipped, we requested the chief veterinary officer in Paravattani to conduct inspections at the circus. Based on his findings, we gave a report to the court, ” said a police officer.

The Court ordered the Great Bombay Circus to execute a bond of Rs 5,00,000 with an undertaking to pay the amount towards the transportation and daily care of the birds, read a release issued by PETA India. Police said that FIR has been registered and a probe is on.

On May 11, the Court awarded interim custody of the four exotic birds to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Director of Zoo and Museums Abu S said that the animals had been safely rehabilitated at the Zoo. “They are under good care. We have quarantined them for the time being. They will be released in the cage soon,” Abu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Great Bombay Circus PETA India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp