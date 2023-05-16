Exotic birds rescued from circus firm rehabilitated

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four exotic wild birds were rescued from the Great Bombay Circus following the intervention of PETA India and the Thrissur police. Three Macaws and one Cockatoos were rescued and transported to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo following a ruling from Thrissur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court.

The Great Bombay Circus was organising shows in Thrissur in view of Pooram. PETA India filed a petition with the police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules 2017, and also with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

“As soon as we received the complaint that the animals were being tortured and the birds’ wings had been clipped, we requested the chief veterinary officer in Paravattani to conduct inspections at the circus. Based on his findings, we gave a report to the court, ” said a police officer.

The Court ordered the Great Bombay Circus to execute a bond of Rs 5,00,000 with an undertaking to pay the amount towards the transportation and daily care of the birds, read a release issued by PETA India. Police said that FIR has been registered and a probe is on.

On May 11, the Court awarded interim custody of the four exotic birds to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Director of Zoo and Museums Abu S said that the animals had been safely rehabilitated at the Zoo. “They are under good care. We have quarantined them for the time being. They will be released in the cage soon,” Abu said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four exotic wild birds were rescued from the Great Bombay Circus following the intervention of PETA India and the Thrissur police. Three Macaws and one Cockatoos were rescued and transported to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo following a ruling from Thrissur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. The Great Bombay Circus was organising shows in Thrissur in view of Pooram. PETA India filed a petition with the police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules 2017, and also with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). “As soon as we received the complaint that the animals were being tortured and the birds’ wings had been clipped, we requested the chief veterinary officer in Paravattani to conduct inspections at the circus. Based on his findings, we gave a report to the court, ” said a police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Court ordered the Great Bombay Circus to execute a bond of Rs 5,00,000 with an undertaking to pay the amount towards the transportation and daily care of the birds, read a release issued by PETA India. Police said that FIR has been registered and a probe is on. On May 11, the Court awarded interim custody of the four exotic birds to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. Director of Zoo and Museums Abu S said that the animals had been safely rehabilitated at the Zoo. “They are under good care. We have quarantined them for the time being. They will be released in the cage soon,” Abu said.