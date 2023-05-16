Home States Kerala

Kerala govt further revises grace marks for sports, Scouts & Guides and NSS

The General Education Department has further revised grace marks in the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams for co-curricular activities. 

Published: 16th May 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Representational Photo (File | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The General Education Department has further revised grace marks in the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams for co-curricular activities. As per a new order, winners of the first three prizes at international sports competitions will get marks from 100 to 80. 

As per the earlier order, the prize winners were entitled to only 30 marks. Participation in international events will fetch a student 75 marks instead of the 28 marks prescribed earlier. In national competitions, the winners of the first three prizes will get marks ranging from 50 to 30. Earlier, 25 marks were prescribed for all prize winners. Participants in national events will now get 25 marks as against the 22 marks prescribed earlier. 

However, Physical Education teachers have pointed out that most of the student athletes will not get the benefit of the revised marks for national events as the National School Games (NSG), organised by the School Games Federation of India, was not held this year. The government is yet to issue an order awarding grace marks to students who were selected for the NSG but could not participate due to its cancellation. 

Meanwhile, the grace marks for activities relating to Scouts and Guides and NSS have also been revised. Scouts and Guides will get 25 marks in the higher secondary exam. While winners of Rajya Puraskar/ Chief Minister’s Shield will get 40 marks, Rashtrapati Scouts and Guides will get 50 marks. 
NSS volunteers who participate in the Republic Day camp will be awarded 40 marks. 

