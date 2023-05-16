Only 64000 acutely poor in Kerala, working on mitigation, says CM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One of the LDF government's aims is to make the state free of extreme poverty by 2025. It has set itself a deadline of November 1, 2025, to achieve this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after inaugurating the MGNREGA workers' welfare fund board at the Fort Maidan here on Monday.

The CM said that people in extreme poverty are categorized thus: those who are very old and infirm, those who are suffering from chronic illness, and those who are living a solitary life. Their number in the state now stood at 64,000.

The steps to rescue them from poverty are underway, with the local bodies spearheading the effort with the help of locals, the CM added. To augment this effort, the government has increased the monthly welfare pension from Rs 600 in 2016 to Rs 1600.

The pending arrears were also distributed.

At present, 62 lakh people are receiving welfare pensions in the state. The government hopes to present a progress report on November 1, 2023.

Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh presided over the meet. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty was the chief guest.

A couple of months ago, CPM state secretary MV Govindan had claimed that within the next three years, 'extreme poverty' will be wiped out in Kerala.

"There are 3.42 lakh landless people in Kerala. The government has decided to provide three cents of land each to these people. For this, 10,500 acres of land is required and the land has been identified. Once the land is handed over to eligible people, Kerala will become the first state with zero landless people," he had said then.

