Only 64000 acutely poor in Kerala, working on mitigation, says CM

At present, 62 lakh people are receiving welfare pensions in the state. The government hopes to present a progress report on November 1, 2023. 

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  One of the LDF government's aims is to make the state free of extreme poverty by 2025. It has set itself a deadline of November 1, 2025, to achieve this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after inaugurating the MGNREGA workers' welfare fund board at the Fort Maidan here on Monday.

The CM said that people in extreme poverty are categorized thus: those who are very old and infirm, those who are suffering from chronic illness, and those who are living a solitary life. Their number in the state now stood at 64,000.

The steps to rescue them from poverty are underway, with the local bodies spearheading the effort with the help of locals, the CM added. To augment this effort, the government has increased the monthly welfare pension from Rs 600 in 2016 to Rs 1600.

The pending arrears were also distributed.

At present, 62 lakh people are receiving welfare pensions in the state. The government hopes to present a progress report on November 1, 2023. 

Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh presided over the meet. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty was the chief guest.

A couple of months ago, CPM state secretary MV Govindan had claimed that within the next three years, 'extreme poverty' will be wiped out in Kerala.

"There are 3.42 lakh landless people in Kerala. The government has decided to provide three cents of land each to these people. For this, 10,500 acres of land is required and the land has been identified. Once the land is handed over to eligible people, Kerala will become the first state with zero landless people," he had said then.

  • Max Coutinho
    Greatly commendable even if charges of corruption and whatnot flies daily in and out of Kerala. Kerala is only state where you don't see poverty on daily basis. Thanks to NRIs and expats there is money flow into the state. Thanks to CPM and Left-minded parties money flows into hands of resident Keralites in form of labour and other charges. Govt. sector and aided-school teachers are also paid well. There is a lower-middle class section which lives on subsidised services. Overall
    4 hours ago reply
